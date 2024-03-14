Corned beef mac & cheese recipe for St. Patrick's Day
DALLAS - Chef Fernando Ramirez from Thirsty Lion Gastropub stops by the Good Day kitchen to make corned beef mac and cheese for St. Patrick's Day.
Corned Beef Mac & Cheese
Oil, Olive Blend 1 Tbsp
Cabbage, Green, Braised, Chopped 3/4" - 4 weighted oz
Carrots, Matchstick 1- weighted oz
Salt / Pepper 1 tsp
Corned Beef, Prepared, ½" dice 4 weighted oz
Jus, Corned Beef 3 fluid oz
Heavy Cream 6 fluid oz
Cheese, Swiss 1 weighted oz
Cheese, Jack & Cheddar, Blend 2 weighted oz
Pasta, Cavatappi 8 weighted oz
Pesto, Spinach Basil 1 Tbsp
Pickled Red Onions 1/2 weighted oz
Cheese, Reggiano Grated 1/8 weighted oz
Green Onion Curls 1/4 weighted oz
Heat sauté pan add olive oil blend. Add cabbage and carrot, sauté for 30 seconds. Add prepared corned beef, toss.
Deglaze with corned beef jus. Cook until jus has evaporated.
Add heavy cream bring to a boil. Add pesto, Swiss and jack & cheddar cheese blend. Reduce until thickens.
Heat pasta in pasta water, drain. Add pasta to sauté pan and toss to coat.
Plate into pasta bowl. Garnish with micro planed Reggiano cheese. Top with red pickled onions randomly placed.
Place green onion curls on top center of dish.
LINK: www.thirstyliongastropub.com