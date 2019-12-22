Chipotle Cranberry Calamari by Shell Shack



Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb Calamari

1 lb Seasoned Flour

8 oz Buttermilk



Chipotle Cranberry Sauce

12 oz Fresh Cranberries

1 Tablespoon Cajun Spice

2 Tablespoon Chipotle Pepper Adobo

1 Tablespoon Cinnamon

¼ Cup Butter

3 Tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice

3 Tablespoons Fresh Orange Juice

3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 cup Brown Sugar



Prep Procedure: Melt butter in medium sauce pan, then add olive oil, cranberries, Chipotle Pepper Adobo, sugar, lemon juice, & orange juice. Add water as needed. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Continue heating until cranberries begin to pop.

Stirring occasionally. Stir in Cajun Spice & Cinnamon. Simmer until thickens. Cool.

Cooking: Preheat oil in large sauce pan to medium high heat. Dip calamari rings in seasoned flour, then buttermilk, & seasoned flour again. Fry in pan for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Place on wire rack. Salt & Pepper to taste. Serve with Chipotle Cranberry sauce on side.

