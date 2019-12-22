Expand / Collapse search

Chipotle Cranberry Calamari

Chipotle Cranberry Calamari by Shell Shack


Prep Time:  15 minutes
Cook Time:  5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:
1 lb Calamari 
1 lb  Seasoned Flour 
8 oz Buttermilk 


Chipotle Cranberry Sauce
12 oz Fresh Cranberries
1  Tablespoon Cajun Spice
2  Tablespoon Chipotle Pepper Adobo
1 Tablespoon Cinnamon
¼ Cup Butter
3 Tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
3 Tablespoons Fresh Orange Juice
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 cup Brown Sugar


Prep Procedure:  Melt butter in medium sauce pan, then add olive oil, cranberries, Chipotle Pepper Adobo, sugar, lemon juice, & orange juice. Add water as needed.  Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves.  Continue heating until cranberries begin to pop.  
Stirring occasionally.  Stir in Cajun Spice & Cinnamon. Simmer until thickens.  Cool.

Cooking:  Preheat oil in large sauce pan to medium high heat. Dip calamari rings in seasoned flour, then buttermilk, & seasoned flour again.  Fry in pan for 2 minutes or until golden brown.  Place on wire rack.  Salt & Pepper to taste.  Serve with Chipotle Cranberry sauce on side.
 