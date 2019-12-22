Chipotle Cranberry Calamari
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb Calamari
1 lb Seasoned Flour
8 oz Buttermilk
Chipotle Cranberry Sauce
12 oz Fresh Cranberries
1 Tablespoon Cajun Spice
2 Tablespoon Chipotle Pepper Adobo
1 Tablespoon Cinnamon
¼ Cup Butter
3 Tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
3 Tablespoons Fresh Orange Juice
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 cup Brown Sugar
Prep Procedure: Melt butter in medium sauce pan, then add olive oil, cranberries, Chipotle Pepper Adobo, sugar, lemon juice, & orange juice. Add water as needed. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Continue heating until cranberries begin to pop.
Stirring occasionally. Stir in Cajun Spice & Cinnamon. Simmer until thickens. Cool.
Cooking: Preheat oil in large sauce pan to medium high heat. Dip calamari rings in seasoned flour, then buttermilk, & seasoned flour again. Fry in pan for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Place on wire rack. Salt & Pepper to taste. Serve with Chipotle Cranberry sauce on side.