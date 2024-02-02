Chili taco salad recipe from Newk's Eatery

Newk's Eatery is turning 20! The restaurant is kicking off the party with "Extra with Every Bite" giveaways through March 26.

Jessica Drahem joined Good Day to talk about the celebration and special menu items. Plus, she shares the recipe for a delicious chili taco salad.

Chili Taco Salad

Romaine blend topped with Newk's Beef Chili, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, Pico de Gallo, avocado, crispy tortilla strips and a sour cream drizzle.

4.8 oz Romaine Blend

1 oz Tortilla Strips

4 oz Newk's Beef Chili

1 oz Shredded Cheddar

2 oz Pico de Gallo

1 oz Pickled Jalapeño

0.5 oz Sliced Avocado

0.5 oz Sour Cream drizzle

Newk's Beef Chili: Ground beef and tomatoes slowly simmered with kidney beans, pinto beans, mushrooms, chili powder and a touch of sweet wine.

Garnished with Cheddar.

LINK: newks.com

