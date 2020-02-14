Expand / Collapse search

Chicken Tostones

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Miriam Jimenez from Miram Cocina Latina across from Klyde Warren Park shares the recipe for a Valentine's treat.

3 cups canola oil for frying
2 green plantains, peeled and sliced crosswise into fourths
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 lb of cooked shredded chicken
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 green bell pepper
1/2 yellow onion
4 Roma Tomatoes
2 garlic clove
2 bay leaf
1/2 dry oregano
1/2 teaspoon dry cumin
1 tablespoon of salt and pepper
1 cup tomato paste
2 cups of chicken stock

  1. Heat canola oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Fry the plantains in the preheated oil until golden, but not brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Smash each piece of plantain in a tostonero or with the bottom of a small dish to make a small disk, then shape the disk into a small cup. Return the plantain cups to the hot oil, and fry until golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes more. Season with garlic salt. Set aside.
  3. Cut Julienne style the bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.  Chop the garlic finely, shred the chicken.  Put some oil to heat in a pot, add the chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, bay leaf and oregano stir-fry then add salt, cumin, chicken broth, tomatoes paste and let them cut for 15 minutes until everything get the flavor together.
  4. To serve, fill the fried plantains with the chicken mixture.  

Optional Toppings: purple cabbage slaw and cilantro

Note: The filling for tostones rellenos can vary greatly: chicken, spicy shrimp, ceviche, pico de gallo, etc.

Link: www.miriamcocina.com