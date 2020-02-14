Chicken Tostones

Fry the plantains in the preheated oil until golden, but not brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Smash each piece of plantain in a tostonero or with the bottom of a small dish to make a small disk, then shape the disk into a small cup. Return the plantain cups to the hot oil, and fry until golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes more. Season with garlic salt. Set aside.