Chicken Tostones
3 cups canola oil for frying
2 green plantains, peeled and sliced crosswise into fourths
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 lb of cooked shredded chicken
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 green bell pepper
1/2 yellow onion
4 Roma Tomatoes
2 garlic clove
2 bay leaf
1/2 dry oregano
1/2 teaspoon dry cumin
1 tablespoon of salt and pepper
1 cup tomato paste
2 cups of chicken stock
- Heat canola oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Fry the plantains in the preheated oil until golden, but not brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Smash each piece of plantain in a tostonero or with the bottom of a small dish to make a small disk, then shape the disk into a small cup. Return the plantain cups to the hot oil, and fry until golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes more. Season with garlic salt. Set aside.
- Cut Julienne style the bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Chop the garlic finely, shred the chicken. Put some oil to heat in a pot, add the chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, bay leaf and oregano stir-fry then add salt, cumin, chicken broth, tomatoes paste and let them cut for 15 minutes until everything get the flavor together.
- To serve, fill the fried plantains with the chicken mixture.
Optional Toppings: purple cabbage slaw and cilantro
Note: The filling for tostones rellenos can vary greatly: chicken, spicy shrimp, ceviche, pico de gallo, etc.
Link: www.miriamcocina.com