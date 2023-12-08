Chicken cheese party ball recipe from Smokey John's

Brent and Juan Reaves from Smokey John's Bar-B-Que show Good Day something fun to make for a holiday party.

Their smokey chicken cheese ball is made with rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, fresh spinach, BBQ rub, and walnuts.

Smokey Chicken Cheese Party Ball

1 rotisserie chicken

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

2 Tbsp BBQ Rub [mix of salt, pepper, black pepper, paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, and garlic powder]

1 cup ground walnuts*

1 Tsp fresh chopped parsley

Debone the chicken and put it in a medium mixing bowl. Add the spinach and cream cheese. Mix together into 2-3 balls. Combine the walnuts and parsley on a plate. Roll the balls in the parsley and walnut mixture. Serve on a platter with your favorite party cracker and enjoy!

*For nut allergies, substitute the walnuts with your favorite crackers.

