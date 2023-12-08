Chicken cheese party ball recipe from Smokey John's
DALLAS - Brent and Juan Reaves from Smokey John's Bar-B-Que show Good Day something fun to make for a holiday party.
Their smokey chicken cheese ball is made with rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, fresh spinach, BBQ rub, and walnuts.
Smokey Chicken Cheese Party Ball
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 2 Tbsp BBQ Rub [mix of salt, pepper, black pepper, paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, and garlic powder]
- 1 cup ground walnuts*
- 1 Tsp fresh chopped parsley
Debone the chicken and put it in a medium mixing bowl. Add the spinach and cream cheese. Mix together into 2-3 balls. Combine the walnuts and parsley on a plate. Roll the balls in the parsley and walnut mixture. Serve on a platter with your favorite party cracker and enjoy!
*For nut allergies, substitute the walnuts with your favorite crackers.
LINK: www.smokeyjohns.com