Expand / Collapse search

Chicken cheese party ball recipe from Smokey John's

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Smokey Chicken Cheese Party Balls

The holidays can often mean stress, whether you are hosting family, throwing a festive party, or trying to find the perfect gift. But the folks at Smokey John's Bar-B-Que stopped by Good Day to help. They shared a recipe to help make your next holiday dinner stress-free.

DALLAS - Brent and Juan Reaves from Smokey John's Bar-B-Que show Good Day something fun to make for a holiday party.

Their smokey chicken cheese ball is made with rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, fresh spinach, BBQ rub, and walnuts.

Smokey Chicken Cheese Party Ball

  • 1 rotisserie chicken
  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
  • 2 Tbsp BBQ Rub [mix of salt, pepper, black pepper, paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, and garlic powder]
  • 1 cup ground walnuts*
  • 1 Tsp fresh chopped parsley

Debone the chicken and put it in a medium mixing bowl. Add the spinach and cream cheese. Mix together into 2-3 balls.  Combine the walnuts and parsley on a plate. Roll the balls in the parsley and walnut mixture. Serve on a platter with your favorite party cracker and enjoy!

*For nut allergies, substitute the walnuts with your favorite crackers.

LINK: www.smokeyjohns.com