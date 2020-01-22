Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Cook Time: 2 hours
Serves: 8-10
1 cup flour
1 cup vegetable oil
2 onions, chopped
2 bell pepper, chopped
4 stalks of celery, chopped
1.5 lbs smoked andouille sausage, thick sliced
6 cloves of garlic, chopped
1 lb cut okra
2 lbs chicken thighs, large diced
2 qt chicken stock
- Combine oil and flour in heavy bottom pot. Cook on medium-high heat until dark brown. Never stop stirring!
- Once roux is a nice dark brown, add your chopped veggies and cook 5-10 min, until soft. Stir stir stir!
- Add andouille sausage and diced chicken. Cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add okra and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Turn down to simmer 60-90 min.
- Taste and adjust seasonings according to taste – salt / pepper / heat (spice mix)
- Finish with plenty of green onion (chopped) and fresh parsley, served over steamed white rice with plenty of French Bread for dipping!