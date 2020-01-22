Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Cook Time: 2 hours

Serves: 8-10

1 cup flour

1 cup vegetable oil

2 onions, chopped

2 bell pepper, chopped

4 stalks of celery, chopped

1.5 lbs smoked andouille sausage, thick sliced

6 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 lb cut okra

2 lbs chicken thighs, large diced

2 qt chicken stock

Combine oil and flour in heavy bottom pot. Cook on medium-high heat until dark brown. Never stop stirring!

Once roux is a nice dark brown, add your chopped veggies and cook 5-10 min, until soft. Stir stir stir!

Add andouille sausage and diced chicken. Cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add okra and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Turn down to simmer 60-90 min.

Taste and adjust seasonings according to taste – salt / pepper / heat (spice mix)