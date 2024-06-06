Cherry goat cheese salad recipe from Sprouts Farmers Market
DALLAS - This zesty summertime salad is loaded with fresh, juicy cherries, tangy goat cheese, and plenty of herbs. It's great as a lunch or side. It also pairs well with backyard barbecues and sunshine!
Cherry Goat Cheese Salad with Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Serves 2 people
For the Dressing
¼ cup Balsamic vinegar
2 Tbs. Olive oil
1 Tbs. Fresh cherry juice
Salt & pepper
White balsamic (optional)
For the Salad
1 cup Mixed salad greens
¼ cup Cherries, pitted
1 Persian cucumber, sliced
2 Tbs. Crumbled goat cheese
2 Tbs. Golden raisins
2 Tbs. Walnuts, chopped
1 Tbs. Toasted flax seeds
Fresh basil and dill
For the dressing, follow steps 2-4.
To make the cherry juice, remove the pits and stems from a few handfuls of cherries, then toss them in a blender. Blitz on high, then strain the liquid into a small bowl and set to the side. Alternatively, you can buy unsweetened tart cherry juice.
In a separate bowl, combine 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar with 1 Tbsp. of the cherry juice. Gently whisk in about 2 Tbsp. of olive oil.
Season to taste, and add extra oil or water as needed.
For the salad, add all of the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and drizzle a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette on top. Mix thoroughly and finish with crumbled goat cheese, plus extra sea salt and cracked pepper if desired.
