Cherry goat cheese salad recipe from Sprouts Farmers Market

This zesty summertime salad is loaded with fresh, juicy cherries, tangy goat cheese, and plenty of herbs. It's great as a lunch or side. It also pairs well with backyard barbecues and sunshine!

Cherry Goat Cheese Salad with Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Serves 2 people

For the Dressing

¼ cup Balsamic vinegar

2 Tbs. Olive oil

1 Tbs. Fresh cherry juice

Salt & pepper

White balsamic (optional)

For the Salad

1 cup Mixed salad greens

¼ cup Cherries, pitted

1 Persian cucumber, sliced

2 Tbs. Crumbled goat cheese

2 Tbs. Golden raisins

2 Tbs. Walnuts, chopped

1 Tbs. Toasted flax seeds

Fresh basil and dill

For the dressing, follow steps 2-4.

To make the cherry juice, remove the pits and stems from a few handfuls of cherries, then toss them in a blender. Blitz on high, then strain the liquid into a small bowl and set to the side. Alternatively, you can buy unsweetened tart cherry juice.

In a separate bowl, combine 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar with 1 Tbsp. of the cherry juice. Gently whisk in about 2 Tbsp. of olive oil.

Season to taste, and add extra oil or water as needed.

For the salad, add all of the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and drizzle a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette on top. Mix thoroughly and finish with crumbled goat cheese, plus extra sea salt and cracked pepper if desired.

