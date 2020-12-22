Cherry - Chipotle Chutney Stuffed Pork Chop

FOR THE STUFFED PORK CHOP ASSEMBLY

8 pc pork chop 10 ounce, center cut, bone-in

Cherry - chipotle chutney (see recipe)

2 tablespoons Chef Kent Rathbun's Steak & Chop Garlic Salt

DIRECTIONS

FOR THE STUFFED PORK CHOP

1. On a cutting board, using a small pairing knife, cut a pocket in the center of the pork chop.

2. Using a piping bag, stuff the pocket in the pork chop with 2 ounces of cherry - chipotle chutney.

3. Season the stuffed pork chop with Chef Kent Rathbun’s Steak & Chop Garlic Salt.

4. Transfer to a wood burning grill and grill until desired doneness is achieved. ( looking for medium)

5. Remove pork chop from grill and allow to rest.

6. Serve and enjoy!!!!

Advertisement

FOR THE DRIED CRANBERRY, CHIPOTLE-PORT WINE CHUTNEY

2 cups dried cherries

4 cups ruby red port wine

1 cup granulated sugar

1 each cinnamon stick

1 each chipotle chili (stemmed and seeded)

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 tablespoons orange juice (freshly squeezed)

DIRECTIONS

FOR THE DRIED CHERRY, CHIPOTLE-PORT WINE CHUTNEY 1. In small sauce pot combine cranberries, port wine, sugar and cinnamon stick and chipotle chili. Simmer until cranberries are plump and syrup thickens.

2. Remove from heat and allow cherries to cool.

3. Once cooled, remove cinnamon stick and chipotle chili. Add orange juice and zest.

4. Serve.

NOTES

This can be served warm or cool.

Great for desserts as well as for roasted meats.