Chef Sharon's spicy holiday nut recipe

You are invited to experience the holiday season in a memorable way.

Chef Sharon Van Meter is hosting a "Favorite Things" event at the Dallas Arboretum. It's a food and wine festival event with other favorite local celebrity chefs.

But first, she stopped by Good Day to make one of her favorite things – a delicious holiday nut recipe.

Spicy Rosemary Holiday Nuts

Yield: 2½ cups

Total Time: 15 Minutes

2½ cups unsalted mixed nuts (see note)

¾ cup dried cranberries

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 350°F and set an oven rack in the middle position.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy clean up.

Place the nuts on the baking sheet and toast in oven until warm, fragrant and lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Keep a close eye on them, as nuts can burn quickly.

In a large bowl, combine the rosemary, cayenne pepper, brown sugar and butter. Add the warm, toasted nuts to the spiced butter and toss well.

Serve warm or let cool to room temperature and store in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Freeze for longer storage.

Note: If you use raw nuts, be sure to toast them a bit longer, about 10 minutes or until lightly golden.

Freezer-Friendly Instructions: The nuts can be frozen for up to 3 months.

LINK: www.dallasarboretum.org/event/chef-sharons-favorite-things-a-dallas-arboretum-food-wine-festival-event/