Chef Graham Elliot's blue crab nicoise recipe

Recipe: Blue Crab Nicoise

A new restaurant in Fort Worth is opening this week. Good Day got a sneak peek of one of the items on the Le Margot menu prepared by TV celebrity chef Graham Elliot.

DALLAS - Many know Chef Graham Elliot from the FOX series MasterChef. When he's not on national TV, he's making great dishes for a restaurant group in North Texas, which is now his home base.

He's FOX 4's Foodie this week, sharing a great dish from Fort Worth's new Le Margot. It opens this week.

Blue Crab Nicoise

Ingredients

  • Lump crab meat x 3 oz
  • Creme fraiche x 1 tbsp
  • Mayonnaise x 1 tbsp
  • Chopped parsley x 1 tbsp
  • Cherry tomatoes x 2 ea (sliced)
  • Green beans x 4 ea (sliced)
  • Fingerling potatoes x 1 ea (sliced)
  • Hard boiled egg white x 1/2 ea
  • Parsley leaves x 1 sprig
  • Kalamata olive purée x 1 tbsp
  • Olive oil x 1 tbsp

Method

Mix crab, creme fraiche, mayonnaise and chopped parsley. Place in ring mold in center of plate. 

Finally chop Kalamata olives and olive oil. Set aside.

Assemble potatoes, tomatoes and green beans around the crab salad. Spoon Kalamata olive tapenade on and around the salad ingredients. Fill egg whites with herbs and serve.

LINK: www.lemargottx.com