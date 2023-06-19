Chef Graham Elliot's blue crab nicoise recipe

Many know Chef Graham Elliot from the FOX series MasterChef. When he's not on national TV, he's making great dishes for a restaurant group in North Texas, which is now his home base.

He's FOX 4's Foodie this week, sharing a great dish from Fort Worth's new Le Margot. It opens this week.

Blue Crab Nicoise

Ingredients

Lump crab meat x 3 oz

Creme fraiche x 1 tbsp

Mayonnaise x 1 tbsp

Chopped parsley x 1 tbsp

Cherry tomatoes x 2 ea (sliced)

Green beans x 4 ea (sliced)

Fingerling potatoes x 1 ea (sliced)

Hard boiled egg white x 1/2 ea

Parsley leaves x 1 sprig

Kalamata olive purée x 1 tbsp

Olive oil x 1 tbsp

Method

Mix crab, creme fraiche, mayonnaise and chopped parsley. Place in ring mold in center of plate.

Finally chop Kalamata olives and olive oil. Set aside.

Assemble potatoes, tomatoes and green beans around the crab salad. Spoon Kalamata olive tapenade on and around the salad ingredients. Fill egg whites with herbs and serve.

LINK: www.lemargottx.com