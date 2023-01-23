Chef Brian Luscher's Favorite Winter Soup

Chef Brian Luscher became well-known for his former restaurant The Grape on Lower Greenville. But now he heads up a number of kitchens for the 33 Restaurant Group.

From the Suburban Yacht Club in Plano, he shares his personal favorite soup and a cause he's supported for many years.

Cannellini Bean & Sausage Soup

Serves 6 as a starter or two entree portions

Ingredients

2 t olive oil

2 T outter, whole

.5 c carrots, peeled, sliced

.5 c celery, sliced

.5 c onion, white, peeled, diced

1 T garlic, peeled, minced

small pinch red chili flakes

1 c cherry tomatoes, halved

1 c kale, washed, stemmed, cut

1 can white navy beans with juice

8 oz grilled italian sausage, sliced

3 c chicken stock

¼ c grated parmesan cheese

salt & fresh ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat a medium soup pan, over medium low heat.

Place butter in pan & oil and allow to foam.

Add garlic and chili flakes, cook until aroma is apparent.

Add veggies and Italian sausage and cook until lightly wilted.

Add stock and navy beans. Simmer.

Cook slowly approx. one hour.

Season to taste and serve.

Links

www.suburbanyachtclub.com/

thestewpot.org/soups-on

www.33restaurants.com/restaurants