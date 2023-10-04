Cheesy steak taco recipe for National Taco Day

Happy National Taco Day! Chef Blaine McGowan with Chido Taco Lounge shares a twist on the shell of his steak taco.

Steak Marinade

1 cup Orange Juice

1/2 cup Lemon Juice

1/3 cup Lime Juice

3 cloves Garlic, minced

1/4 cup Soy sauce

2 each Canned chipotle with adobo

1/2 cup Blended oil

1/4 cup Fajita seasoning of choice

1 bunch Cilantro, finely chopped

Add all except cilantro, blend well and then stir in cilantro.

Steak Costra

Serves 8-10

Marinade 5 pounds skirt steak overnight or at least 6 hours.

Grill the skirt steak to rare/medium rare.

Cool, then cut into small pieces.

When ready to serve, warm steak in skillet or on flat top and warm tortilla.

Add cheddar jack cheese directly to clean skillet or flat top.

Place steak on top of cheese once it has fully melted.

Once edges of cheese start to brown, roll the cheese around the meat.

Place on tortilla and enjoy.