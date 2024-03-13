Cheesecake Factory salad recipe with a sweet twist

A restaurant known for its decadent desserts brings us a main dish with a sweet twist.

Steve Leon from the Cheesecake Factory stopped by Good Day to make a beet and avocado salad with honey yogurt sauce.

Beet & Avocado Salad

1/4 cup Honey Yogurt Sauce* (see recipe below)

4 oz. Red Beets, cooked, cooled, cut into 1" pieces & glazed with a little honey

1 ea. Orange, cut into 1" segments

1 tsp. Honey

1/2 ea. Avocado

1/2 cup Arugula

1/2 tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 ea. Lemon Wedge

6 ea. Radish Slices, halved

1/8 tsp. Maldon Salt

2 tsps. Crispy Quinoa**

Spread the honey yogurt sauce across the plate.

Place the glazed red beets and orange segments evenly over the sauce.

Drizzle the honey evenly over the beets and oranges.

Dice the avocado into 1/2" pieces and place evenly onto the beets and oranges.

Place the arugula into a small mixing bowl.

Squeeze the lemon wedge evenly over the arugula and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil; gently toss to incorporate.

Place the arugula evenly over the beets, oranges and avocado.

Place the radish halves evenly over the arugula.

Sprinkle the Maldon salt and crispy quinoa evenly over the salad.

Honey Yogurt Sauce

3/4 cup Greek Yogurt, plain

1/4 cup Ricotta Cheese

1 Tbl. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbl. Honey

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl with a whisk.

LINK: www.thecheesecakefactory.com