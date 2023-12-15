How to make a 'Charcuter-Tree' for your next holiday party

Who doesn't love a good charcuterie board? But what about a "charcuter-tree" for the holidays?

The folks at Whole Foods Market joined Good Day to show you how to make this vertical charcuterie board.

Charcuter-Tree

Supplies:

styrofoam cone (any size)

toothpicks

your favorite charcuterie ingredients (the more colorful, the better!)

Start by picking your favorite 2-3 meats and cheeses and wrap around the cone with toothpicks, leaving space in between the meats and cheeses to weave in any veggies and other unique ingredients. You want there to be a mix of textures, colors, and flavors in the tree.

Suggested Ingredients:

mozzarella stuffed in a peppadew pepper, using Ciliegine mozzarella (cherry size for Santa hat effect)

aged white cheddar, using Deer Creek Cheddar

BellaVitano herbs de province cheese (Parmesan with herbs + olive oil coating)

pepperoni slices

cotton candy grapes

gumdrops (candy + cheese are a unique flavor note to pair)

crunchy chocolate wafers that are hollow on the inside

blue cheese (pairs well with dried cherries)

grilled pineapple (pairs well with cheddar)

peanut butter snacks or cereal bits (pairs well with a French Alpine cheese similar to a Gruyère cheese)

dried fruits or freeze-dried strawberries

Tip: Crush freeze-dried strawberries into a powder and coat the outside of a brie (fun take on a sweet + creamy hot Cheetos!)

LINK: www.wholefoodsmarket.com