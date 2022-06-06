Ceviche Verde
Half Shells Ceviche Verde
Ingredients:
1 lb. Whitefish or shrimp of your choice – ½" diced
1 c. Lime Juice
Zest of 3 limes
1/3 c. Water
½ Tbsp. Vegetable oil
1 Tbsp. Minced garlic
3/8 c Chopped cilantro
¼ c. Chopped parsley
1/8 c. Chopped mint
¼ c. Minced jalapeño
1 c. Coarsely diced Roma tomatoes
1 c. Diced English Cucumbers
¼ c. Orange Juice
½ c. Green Onions - minced
1 Tbsp. Kosher salt
Rapid Procedure:
1. In a saute pan heat oil and add seafood. Add 3/4cups of lime juice and all of the zest and
bring to a simmer. Cook for 1.5 minutes.
3. Add water and bring back to a simmer. Cook for another 1.5 minutes
4. Immediately remove from heat and chill in the refrigerator covered.
5. Meanwhile mix garlic, cilantro, parsley, mint, jalapeno, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, salt with 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup of orange juice. Chill in refrigerator.
6. Once the fish has completely chilled add the fish and combined juices to the herb & vegetable mix and stir together gently.
7. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or store up to 3 days.