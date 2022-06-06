Expand / Collapse search

Ceviche Verde

Half Shells Ceviche Verde

Ingredients:
1 lb.        Whitefish or shrimp of your choice – ½" diced
1 c.         Lime Juice
Zest of 3 limes
1/3 c.      Water
½ Tbsp.  Vegetable oil
1 Tbsp.   Minced garlic
3/8 c       Chopped cilantro
¼ c.        Chopped parsley
1/8 c.      Chopped mint
¼ c.        Minced jalapeño
1 c.         Coarsely diced Roma tomatoes
1 c.         Diced English Cucumbers
¼ c.        Orange Juice
½ c.        Green Onions - minced
1 Tbsp. Kosher salt

Rapid Procedure:
1. In a saute pan heat oil and add seafood. Add 3/4cups of lime juice and all of the zest and

Ceviche Verde from Half Shells

Chef Mary Bealmer from Fish City Grill & Half Shells shows us just how easy it is to make ceviche verde. She also shows off the new Half Shells location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano.

 bring to a simmer. Cook for 1.5 minutes.
3. Add water and bring back to a simmer. Cook for another 1.5 minutes
4. Immediately remove from heat and chill in the refrigerator covered.
5. Meanwhile mix garlic, cilantro, parsley, mint, jalapeno, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, salt with 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup of orange juice. Chill in refrigerator.
6. Once the fish has completely chilled add the fish and combined juices to the herb & vegetable mix and stir together gently.
7. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or store up to 3 days.
 