Half Shells Ceviche Verde



Ingredients:

1 lb. Whitefish or shrimp of your choice – ½" diced

1 c. Lime Juice

Zest of 3 limes

1/3 c. Water

½ Tbsp. Vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. Minced garlic

3/8 c Chopped cilantro

¼ c. Chopped parsley

1/8 c. Chopped mint

¼ c. Minced jalapeño

1 c. Coarsely diced Roma tomatoes

1 c. Diced English Cucumbers

¼ c. Orange Juice

½ c. Green Onions - minced

1 Tbsp. Kosher salt



Rapid Procedure:

1. In a saute pan heat oil and add seafood. Add 3/4cups of lime juice and all of the zest and

bring to a simmer. Cook for 1.5 minutes.

3. Add water and bring back to a simmer. Cook for another 1.5 minutes

4. Immediately remove from heat and chill in the refrigerator covered.

5. Meanwhile mix garlic, cilantro, parsley, mint, jalapeno, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, salt with 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup of orange juice. Chill in refrigerator.

6. Once the fish has completely chilled add the fish and combined juices to the herb & vegetable mix and stir together gently.

7. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or store up to 3 days.

