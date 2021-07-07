Expand / Collapse search

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a cool dark chocolate treat

By FOX 4 Staff
Dark Chocolate Shake with Raspberry Whipped Cream

Good Day celebrates World Chocolate Day with a dark chocolate treat from chocolatier Kate Weiser that will aslo cool you down on a hot summer day.

Raspberry Whip Cream

4 oz Frozen or Fresh Raspberries, thawed and pureed
16 oz heavy cream
1 cup powdered sugar

Place all ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer.  With the whisk attachment, set at high speed to whip cream until stiff.

Homemade Milkshake

Let your favorite ice cream soften at room temperature until it is the consistency of soft serve.  

Add three generous scoops of ice cream to the blender along with 1 cup of whole milk

Add 1/4 cup of cocoa powder to the blender and blend until smooth.  Serve in a frosty glass and top the milkshake with whipped cream, sprinkles, cherries and ENJOY! 
 