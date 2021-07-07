Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a cool dark chocolate treat

Raspberry Whip Cream

4 oz Frozen or Fresh Raspberries, thawed and pureed

16 oz heavy cream

1 cup powdered sugar

Place all ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer. With the whisk attachment, set at high speed to whip cream until stiff.

Homemade Milkshake

Let your favorite ice cream soften at room temperature until it is the consistency of soft serve.

Add three generous scoops of ice cream to the blender along with 1 cup of whole milk

Add 1/4 cup of cocoa powder to the blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a frosty glass and top the milkshake with whipped cream, sprinkles, cherries and ENJOY!

