Man shot in Fort Worth after refusing to share french fries

The Brief A man died after being shot in the head at a West Division apartment complex Wednesday following an argument with a friend over refusing to share his french fries. Police have identified the shooter, a resident of the same complex, but he remains at large as of Thursday following an unsuccessful search of the area. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the victim and notify next of kin before publicly releasing his name.



A dispute between friends over an order of french fries escalated into a deadly shooting at a West Division apartment complex Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Jeremiah Drive around 6:30 p.m. following reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and Fort Worth Fire EMS, the man died at a local hospital several hours later.

Fatal dispute

The backstory:

Investigators with the Gun Violence Unit say the violence broke out during a gathering of friends. According to detectives, an argument began when the victim refused to share his french fries with the suspect.

The disagreement quickly intensified, ending when the suspect allegedly drew a weapon and shot the victim before quickly leaving the scene.

Search for the suspect

What we know:

Police have identified the suspected shooter, who is a resident of the same apartment complex. While officers searched the area and the suspect's home, he remained at large as of Thursday.

"Detectives are actively looking for the suspect to speak with him about the incident," the department said in a statement. Police emphasized that the shooting appears to be an isolated event and that there is no ongoing danger to the general public.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4330. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's name once a positive identification is made and next of kin are notified. The office will also formally determine the cause and manner of death.