McKinney ISD athletic trainer accused of sex crimes against student

An athletic trainer for McKinney ISD has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a high school student.

McKinney trainer arrested

What we know:

Lindsey Post, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegations were made of "inappropriate text messages and/or conduct" between her and a student at McKinney North High School.

McKinney ISD confirmed to FOX 4 on Wednesday that Post is an athletic trainer for the high school, and has also supported Cockrill Middle School and Scott Johnson Middle School in the same role.

The district learned of the allegations against Post on Tuesday, they said, and reports were made immediately to state education boards and local law enforcement.

The McKinney Police Department confirmed that Post has been charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student, both second-degree felonies.

Post has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is underway, MISD said.

There is only one "Lindsey Post" registered in Texas as an athletic trainer. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, that license has been expired since Nov. 14, 2025.

What you can do:

Anyone with information to report can contact the McKinney Police Department, the TDFPS at 1-800-252-5400, or the McKinney ISD Title IX Coordinator, Alana Chisum, at achisum@mckinneyisd.net.