Cast Iron Pan Seared Steak

INGREDIENTS

16-24 oz Bone-In Ribeye, Tenderloin, Strip, etc.

2 T Black Pepper medium grind

2 T Kosher Salt

1 T Granulated Garlic

3 T Oil (grapeseed oil, duck fat, vegetable, etc.)

1 Stick Butter

2 Fresh Rosemary Sprigs

4 Garlic Cloves, whole peeled

1 Fresh Lemon, cut in half

Compound Butter

Flaky Sea Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. If Steaks are refrigerated, remove from refrigerator and set aside to bring up to room temperature at least 30-45 minutes before searing.

2. Pre-Heat oven to 350°.

3. In small mixing bowl, combine Black Pepper, Kosher Salt and Granulated Garlic, and mix by hand until thoroughly integrated.

4. Season Steaks with seasoning mixture on all sides.

5. Pre-heat large Cast Iron skillet on medium-high heat.

6. Add Oil to skillet and heat just until it begins to bubble. Add Steaks and sear on all sides for about 2 minutes per side, depending upon thickness.

7. Once Steaks are seared, add Butter, Rosemary and Garlic Cloves to skillet and baste continuously for 1 minute on each side, carefully tipping skillet toward you to partially remove from heat as you baste.

8. Remove from stovetop, and place skillet and steaks in pre-heated oven until cooked to medium rare with an internal temperature of 115°.

Advertisement

9. Remove from oven, cover and let rest 5 minutes. Top with a squeeze of Lemon juice, Compound Butter, a sprinkle of Sea Salt, and serve