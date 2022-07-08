Chef Larry Delgado's Carne Asada
Mole Verde
- 3 lbs Tomatillos
- 3 ea Fresh Jalapenos
- 4 ea Dried Avocado Leaves
- 1 ea Medium onion (Rough Chop)
- 4 ea Dried Bay Leaves
- 3 oz Roasted Garlic
- 1 oz Epazote
- 1 c vegetable greens
- 1 c Lettuce
- 2 T Kosher Salt
- 1 T Black Pepper
- 1 T ground cumin
- 2 cup Toasted Pepitas
- 2 ea Tortillas
- 4oz Pork Fat
Boil tomatillos, jalapeno, avo leaves, bay leaves, and onion for 15 minutes. Remove from liquid and transfer to a blender. Add remaining ingredients (minus pork fat) to the blender and blend until smooth.
In a medium stock pot, heat rendered pork fat, add blended mixture to pork fat and simmer for 10 minutes. Cool.
Carne Asada Marinade
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 T soy sauce
- 1 T fish sauce
- 2 T brown sugar
- 2 T lime
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp Mexican Oregano
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp ground porcini
- Pinch crushed red pepper
- Zest of one lime
- 1 bunch cilantro (chopped)
- Flat iron steak
Combine all ingredients and coat meat thoroughly
Cook meat in cast iron skillet or grill pan
Corn Relish
- 2lbs fresh tomatoes (1/4" dice)
- 4 serrano peppers (1/8" dice)
- 1 Medium Red Onion (1/4" dice)
- ¼ cup cilantro (fcoarse chop)
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 2 ears of corn (fire roasted)
- Kosher salt
Remove husk and hairs from corn. Roast corn over an open flame.
Allow corn to cool, remove roasted kernels from the cob
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, season to taste.
Huitlacoche Tamal
- 1/2lb huitlacoche
- 2oz olive oil
- ½ yellow onion (1/4" dice)
- 4 cloves garlic (rough chop)
- 4 bay leaves
- 2lbs masa nixtamal
- Kosher salt
- 8 fresh corn husks
In a 12" skillet heat olive oil. Sautee huitlacoche, onion, garlic and bay leaves.
Pulse Blend huitlacoche mixture
Mix blended huitlacoche mixture with masa
Spread thinly in corn husks
Steam for 20 minutes