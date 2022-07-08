Chef Larry Delgado's Carne Asada

Mole Verde

3 lbs Tomatillos

3 ea Fresh Jalapenos

4 ea Dried Avocado Leaves

1 ea Medium onion (Rough Chop)

4 ea Dried Bay Leaves

3 oz Roasted Garlic

1 oz Epazote

1 c vegetable greens

1 c Lettuce

2 T Kosher Salt

1 T Black Pepper

1 T ground cumin

2 cup Toasted Pepitas

2 ea Tortillas

4oz Pork Fat

Boil tomatillos, jalapeno, avo leaves, bay leaves, and onion for 15 minutes. Remove from liquid and transfer to a blender. Add remaining ingredients (minus pork fat) to the blender and blend until smooth.

In a medium stock pot, heat rendered pork fat, add blended mixture to pork fat and simmer for 10 minutes. Cool.

Carne Asada Marinade

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 T soy sauce

1 T fish sauce

2 T brown sugar

2 T lime

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp Mexican Oregano

3 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ground porcini

Pinch crushed red pepper

Zest of one lime

1 bunch cilantro (chopped)

Flat iron steak

Combine all ingredients and coat meat thoroughly

Cook meat in cast iron skillet or grill pan

Corn Relish

2lbs fresh tomatoes (1/4" dice)

4 serrano peppers (1/8" dice)

1 Medium Red Onion (1/4" dice)

¼ cup cilantro (fcoarse chop)

½ cup lemon juice

2 ears of corn (fire roasted)

Kosher salt

Remove husk and hairs from corn. Roast corn over an open flame.

Allow corn to cool, remove roasted kernels from the cob

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, season to taste.

Huitlacoche Tamal

1/2lb huitlacoche

2oz olive oil

½ yellow onion (1/4" dice)

4 cloves garlic (rough chop)

4 bay leaves

2lbs masa nixtamal

Kosher salt

8 fresh corn husks

In a 12" skillet heat olive oil. Sautee huitlacoche, onion, garlic and bay leaves.

Pulse Blend huitlacoche mixture

Mix blended huitlacoche mixture with masa

Spread thinly in corn husks

Steam for 20 minutes