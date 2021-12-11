Cantina Laredo Tamales

Cantina Laredo shares their recipe for tamales to make this holiday season.

Chicken Tamales from Chef Ruben

20 oz - Corn Masa Mix

1 tbsp - Baking Powder

1/2 tsp - Salt

1 tsp. - Cumin

1 tsp. - Garlic Powder

1 tbsp - Chicken Base

3 c – Warm Water

10 oz - Vegetable Shortening

1 lbs - Boiled Chicken

8 oz – Salsa Tomatillo

2 oz. - Diced Pickled Jalapeños

1 tbsp - Flour

Corn Husks – as needed

Submerge corn husks in a sauce pot of warm water for about 30 minutes. Drain and dry husk.

Mix the Corn Masa, baking powder, salt, cumin and garlic in a bowl. Mix well. Put mix on the side.

Mix water and chicken base well until diluted to make chicken broth. Add chicken broth to the masa mix. Kneed the masa until all the masa is incorporated. Now add the shortening until smooth (texture should look like peanut butter). Set aside.

Mix boiled chicken, salsa tomatillo and jalapenos well in a bowl. Then fold the flour into the chicken.

Place a corn husk on the palm of your hand. Place 2 oz of the maza mix on the husk. Spread on the husk 5 in. from bottom to top, and to the edges from side to side. Add 2 oz of the chicken filling in the center from top to bottom.

Fold the sides of the corn husk to the center over the masa and filling so that they overlap to make a long package. Fold the empty part of the husk under so that it rest against the side of the tamale with the seam.

Place the tamales in a perforated steam pan with the folded side on the bottom. Steam the tamales for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Ready when the masa is firm.

Should yield about 26 tamales.