Buffalo shrimp taco recipe from Chido Tacos and Tequila
DALLAS - Frisco residents already know Chido Taco Lounge as a go-to spot for tacos and tequila. Now, there's a second location open in Dallas.
Owner Blaine McGowan stopped by the Good Day kitchen to promote the new location while making a taco favorite.
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
Serving Size: Makes 6-8 tacos
Slaw:
2 cups Jicama Slaw Mix - Red Cabbage, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Jicama
Dressing - Ancho Vinaigrette
Shrimp and Batter:
1 pound large or extra large shrimp peeled and deveined
Seasoned Flour
Water
Buffalo Sauce:
2 Tablespoons Liquid Margarine
3 Tablespoons Valentina Hot Sauce
Fajita Sazon
Ranch Crema:
Ranch Seasoning
Mexican Style Crema
Up to one day in advance, make the slaw by combining all of the ingredients for the slaw, placing in a covered bowl, and refrigerating it until ready to serve.
Mix all the buffalo sauce ingredients.
Dip the shrimp in water and seasoned flour.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil. Once the olive oil is hot, add the shrimp. Cook for 2 minutes, flip, and cook for 1 more minute.
Remove the shrimp from the heat and toss with the buffalo sauce mixture.
Place 3 - 4 tablespoons of slaw on a warmed tortilla, then top with 3 - 6 shrimp (depending on the size of your shrimp). If you used extra large shrimp, 3 will be plenty. Smaller shrimp will need 4 - 6 to make a hearty taco.
Drizzle with ranch crema and enjoy!