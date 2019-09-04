Chef Johnny di Francesco is opening a Neapolitan-style pizzeria in the Dallas Arts District called 400 Gradi. He stopped by Good Day to make Carbonara with egg, cheese, guanciale (or bacon) and black pepper.



Bucatini Carbonara

8oz Italian Guanciale (bacon can be a substitute)

12oz Bucatini pasta

12oz Carbonara mix

4oz grated Pecorino



Carbonara Mix

5oz Italian Parmesan

5 ea whole eggs

5 ea egg yolks

1 pinch black pepper

Add the Pecorino, eggs and black pepper to a bowl. Whisk all together.

Place the Guanciale on a cutting board. Remove all the hard skin and a bit of fat. Cut the Guanciale in small cubes.

Bring a pot of water to the boil and salt to taste. Once boiling, add the Bucatini.

In a pan over medium heat, cook the Guanciale until golden brown. Keep the Guanciale moist with the pasta water.

Once the pasta is almost cook (al dente), mix it with the Guanciale on the pan. Add the Carbonara mix and keep cooking for a minute over low heat.

Plate the pasta.

LINK: 400gradi.com.au