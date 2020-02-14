Breakfast Burrito by Eatzi’s

2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

½ each Jalapeno Pepper

6 each Large Eggs

½ each Small Red Onion

½ each Red Bell Pepper

½ each Green Bell Pepper

1 medium Potato; Baked and Peeled

4 Sprigs Fresh Cilantro

1 Oz Cheddar Cheese; Shredded

1 Oz Monterey Jack Cheese; Shredded

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

2 Large Flour Tortillas

Dice the peppers, onion and potatoes; chop the cilantro

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk with a pinch of salt

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil and sauté all the peppers until soft

Add the potato, cilantro and eggs

Scramble all ingredients together

Remove from heat and fold in cheese

Season to taste

Warm the tortillas to soften

Portion the filling into the tortilla and wrap