Expand / Collapse search

Breakfast Burrito by Eatzi’s

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4
article

2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
½ each Jalapeno Pepper
6 each Large Eggs
½ each Small Red Onion
½ each Red Bell Pepper
½ each Green Bell Pepper
1 medium Potato; Baked and Peeled
4 Sprigs Fresh Cilantro
1 Oz Cheddar Cheese; Shredded
1 Oz Monterey Jack Cheese; Shredded
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
2 Large Flour Tortillas

  1. Dice the peppers, onion and potatoes; chop the cilantro
  2. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk with a pinch of salt
  3. In a large sauté pan, heat the oil and sauté all the peppers until soft
  4. Add the potato, cilantro and eggs
  5. Scramble all ingredients together
  6. Remove from heat and fold in cheese
  7. Season to taste
  8. Warm the tortillas to soften
  9. Portion the filling into the tortilla and wrap
  10. Serve immediately

Link: eatzis.com