Breakfast Burrito by Eatzi’s
2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
½ each Jalapeno Pepper
6 each Large Eggs
½ each Small Red Onion
½ each Red Bell Pepper
½ each Green Bell Pepper
1 medium Potato; Baked and Peeled
4 Sprigs Fresh Cilantro
1 Oz Cheddar Cheese; Shredded
1 Oz Monterey Jack Cheese; Shredded
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
2 Large Flour Tortillas
- Dice the peppers, onion and potatoes; chop the cilantro
- Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk with a pinch of salt
- In a large sauté pan, heat the oil and sauté all the peppers until soft
- Add the potato, cilantro and eggs
- Scramble all ingredients together
- Remove from heat and fold in cheese
- Season to taste
- Warm the tortillas to soften
- Portion the filling into the tortilla and wrap
- Serve immediately
Link: eatzis.com