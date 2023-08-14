Blue Goose recipe for hatch huevos smothered in hatch salsa

Hatch chile peppers have a short season, but that time is now and Blue Goose Cantina is taking advantage of it.

The popular North Texas restaurant has perfected some authentic dishes made from the New Mexican peppers.

Texas White shares a hatch huevos recipe with smothered hatch salsa.

Hatch Huevos

1 – 13" Dinner Plate

1 – 6" Corn Tortilla

2 – Flour Tortillas

3 – Fresh Eggs (in shell)

4 oz. – Refried Beans

0.5 oz. – Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese

0.25 oz. – Shredded Jack cheese

4 oz. – Fresh Hatch salsa

Birria Guajillo liquid consommé.

3 – Slices of Fresh Avocado

1 tsp. – Fresh Cilantro

(1) 6" corn tortilla dipped in birria guajillo and grilled on a flat top for 30 seconds on each side to make it crispy.

Place the tortilla on the right side of a 13" dinner plate.

Cook (3) eggs over medium and place on top of the tortilla.

Place 4 oz. refried beans on the left side of the plate.

Sprinkle 0.5 oz mixed shredded cheese on top of beans.

Gently ladle 4 oz. of Hatch salsa over the eggs.

Sprinkle 0.25 oz. shredded jack cheese on top of Hatch salsa.

Place the plate under heat to melt the cheese for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Fold two homemade flour tortillas into triangles and place them between the beans and eggs on both sides of the plate.

Fan three slices of avocado across the top of the eggs.

Sprinkle cilantro over the avocado.

Hatch Chile Salsa

Serves: 12

4 Lbs. Tomatoes

½ Lb. Raw Onion (reserve 1 onion)

1 Lb. Raw Hatch Peppers (reserve 5 peppers)

2 oz. Cilantro

¼ oz. Fresh Garlic

5 Cups Chicken Stock

Boil tomatoes, onions, raw Hatch Peppers, garlic, cilantro, and chicken stock in a stock pot for 13 minutes. Remove from heat.

¼ Cup Chicken Base

1 Tbsp. Salt

1 Tbsp. Black Pepper

Add chicken base, salt and black pepper to stock pot and blend with a robo coup until everything is incorporated.

2 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil

1 Onion – reserved and (chopped)

Sauté chopped onions in vegetable oil in a new stock pot for two minutes.

Add tomato mixture into sauteed onion pot.

Roast 5 reserved Hatch Chile Peppers over a grill, then chop them and add them to the pot and blend-in, simmer for 5 minutes. Cool the salsa.

Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

LINK: www.bluegoosecantina.com