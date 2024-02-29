Blackened ahi tuna taco recipe from Taco Y Vino

Chef Jimmy Contreras from Taco Y Vino shows you how to make the blackened ahi tuna tacos that he will serve at the Dallas Arboretum's Food & Wine Festival.

The festival is happening during Dallas Booms and features close to 50 local chefs serving small plates, along with wine, beer, and specialty drinks.

Blackened Ahi Tuna Tacos

Yellow Corn Tortilla Shells

We fry Mission corn tortillas in soy oil at 325 degrees.

Blacked Ahi Tuna

Pat down ahi tuna filet with blackened seasoning on both sides

With the plancha on a medium heat and a quarter-sized portion of soy oil, place the tuna filet seasoned side down for 45 seconds, then flip.

Cook to rare. Pull off the plancha, place on a cool plate, and place in the fridge to prevent over-cooking.

Pineapple Pico

Ripe pineapple, red onion, cilantro, then Serrano peppers all chopped to equal size. Add more Serrano for more heat. Then finish in guajillo & wasabi aioli.

To Build

Grab your taco shell, put a layer of fresh shredded lettuce, then place your blackened tuna slices over the layer of lettuce, top with your favorite pineapple pico recipe.

LINKS:

www.dallasarboretum.org

www.tacoyvinodallas.com