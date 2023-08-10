A new restaurant opening in Dallas' Victory Park on Thursday already has a following around the world.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer's first restaurant in Texas is just a short walk from the American Airlines Center, and it features some juicy burgers.

"Our Wagu burgers are exactly a half pound. 8 ounces of Australian Wagu," said Stephen Parker, Black Tap's executive chef.

While crowds will come for the burgers, they will stay for something much sweeter.

The internationally-Instagrammable custom "Crazy Shakes" are hand-crafted, using all kinds of confections.

"Pieces of cake, novelty items like Oreo ice cream sandwiches, strawberry shortcake bars, all these fun things right on top of the milkshake," said Parker.

Since the first Black Tap opened in 2015 in New York City social media has been flooded with photos of the decadent and delicious treats.

MORE FOOD AND DRINK STORIES HERE

It has expanded to locations in Las Vegas, Nashville and even internationally in places like Geneva, Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain.

"Whether it's a 7-year-old or a 60-year-old it's that same expression of wow," said Parker.

But these shakes do more than just look good.

The secret to a great tasting shake is all about consistency.

"You can use a straw, but a spoon at the same time," Parker said.

The restaurant coats their cups with their "glue," usually something like peanut butter, chocolate syrup or vanilla icing, to stick gravity-defying decorations onto the side.

On top, you can get an entire slice of cake.

Featured article

For those who would like little alcohol, the restaurant also offers "shake shots" to booze up your dessert.

If you want to try one for yourself, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is located at 2475 Victory Park Lane.