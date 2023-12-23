Black-eyed peas for New Year's

Black Eyed Pea Recipe from Chef Tina Bible at Tanglewood Resort



Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Cooking Time: 2 ½ hours

Servings: 10

Ingredients:

2lb package dried black eyed peas

6 cups of chicken stock

4 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped

½ cup yellow onion, diced

½ cup carrots, diced

½ cup celery, diced

3 roasted garlic cloves, minced

1 dried bay leaf

1 (4-in) rosemary sprig

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp white pepper

½ tbsp of Cajun seasoning

Chives and bacon to garnish with

Directions:

Day before prep:

1. Sort and rinse the peas, discarding any broken pieces.

2. Place the peas in a large bowl and cover them with water, ensuring that the water level is approximately 2 inches above the peas.

3. Leave to soak overnight or at least 2 hours before cooking.

Day of prep:

4. Set the oven to 350 degrees.

5. Grab your garlic bulb and rub with olive oil.

6. Wrap garlic bulb in foil and roast in the oven for 15 minutes or until soft.

7. While the garlic is roasting, drain and rinse the peas.

8. In a medium size skillet, saute bacon until cooked; [note: keep the bacon drippings - that’s all the flavors!

9. Turn the skillet to low. Mince up the roasted garlic and add to the skillet.

10. Add the onion, celery and carrots and saute until transparent.

11. Once it has a nice crisp to it, add in 2 cups of your chicken stock, stirring vigorously.

12. Transfer mixture to a large stew pot and place on the stove.

13. Add in bay leaf and rosemary.

14. Cook for 2-2.5 hours or until tender.

15. Remove the bay leaf and rosemary, and then add in the salt, pepper and cajun seasoning.

16. Garnish with chives and chopped bacon.

17. Enjoy!

Chef Notes:

To enhance your dining experience, these black eyed peas pair nicely with jalapeno cornbread, white rice and your favorite protein! Whether it’s grilled chicken, juicy steak, or even a flavorful fish – you’ll have a new and exciting recipe to share with family and friends

