

Beef Carpaccio with Orange Garlic Teriyaki Glaze and Wasabi Ginger Aioli from III Forks

1. Cut uncooked beef (Note: Chef Vogeli uses Certified Angus Beef brand tenderloin tail and sirloin strip) into thin slices. Use a blunt edge to press the beef slices into flat strips.

2. Plate beef, drizzle with Orange Garlic Teriyaki Glaze and Wasabi Ginger Aioli, garnish with wasabi sprouts and sesame seeds.



Orange Garlic Teriyaki Glaze

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup fresh squeezed orange juice

2 cloves grated garlic

1 teaspoon orange zest



1. In a small saucepan, whisk together the cornstarch, soy sauce and cold water until smooth and no lumps. Then, whisk in the sugar, orange juice, vinegar and garlic.

2. Bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Then, reduce to a simmer for one minute.

3. Remove from heat and stir in the orange zest. Allow to cool before serving.



Wasabi Ginger Aioli

4 tablespoons wasabi paste

2 ounces pickled ginger

1 cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste



1. Add the wasabi paste, ginger and mayonnaise to a food processor. Blend until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.

2. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, allowing the mixture to incorporate and firm up before serving.

