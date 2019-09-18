BBQ Street Corn with Smoked Beef Rib

2 lbs. Beef rib slab

1 1/2 cups coarse pepper

1 cup Morton's Kosher salt

½ cup of garlic powder

½ cup of onion powder

½ cup of chili powder

Next, smoke it at approximately 225* until done. Done is an internal temperature of above 190*. Approximately 12 hours.

Coat the rib slab with spice rub and let it marinate in the fridge overnight.

Mix well and allow to sit and blend.

15 oz can Corn ( can use cream corn or fresh corn)

1 lb. BBQ meat chopped (great use of leftovers)

2 tbsp. butter

juice of 1/2 lime

1 tsp. garlic salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. chili powder

2 tbsp. mayo

2 tbsp. chopped Cilantro

2 tbsp. Cotija cheese grated (could also use parmigiana or fresco

Hot sauce of your choice

Chop up leftover meat and warm only. Hold on the side.

Melt butter in pot and place corn in pot to warm only.

Add garlic salt, pepper, chili powder and mix well.

Add mayo, lime and stir.

To serve, place one serving of meat in the bottom of a dish or bowl.

Place one serving of corn on top of meat.

Place other serving of meat around the outside of the corn so the meat is now onthe top and bottom of your serving.