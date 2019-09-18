BBQ Street Corn with Smoked Beef Rib
Smoked Beef Rib
2 lbs. Beef rib slab
1 1/2 cups coarse pepper
1 cup Morton's Kosher salt
½ cup of garlic powder
½ cup of onion powder
½ cup of chili powder
- Mix well and allow to sit and blend.
- Coat the rib slab with spice rub and let it marinate in the fridge overnight.
- Next, smoke it at approximately 225* until done. Done is an internal temperature of above 190*. Approximately 12 hours.
BBQ Street Corn
15 oz can Corn ( can use cream corn or fresh corn)
1 lb. BBQ meat chopped (great use of leftovers)
2 tbsp. butter
juice of 1/2 lime
1 tsp. garlic salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. chili powder
2 tbsp. mayo
2 tbsp. chopped Cilantro
2 tbsp. Cotija cheese grated (could also use parmigiana or fresco
Hot sauce of your choice
- Chop up leftover meat and warm only. Hold on the side.
- Melt butter in pot and place corn in pot to warm only.
- Add garlic salt, pepper, chili powder and mix well.
- Add mayo, lime and stir.
- To serve, place one serving of meat in the bottom of a dish or bowl.
- Place one serving of corn on top of meat.
- Place other serving of meat around the outside of the corn so the meat is now onthe top and bottom of your serving.
- Garnish with cheese, followed by chopped cilantro and drizzle some hot sauce (we prefer Valentina).
LINK: www.smokeddallas.com