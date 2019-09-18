Expand / Collapse search

BBQ Street Corn with Smoked Beef Rib

Smoked is a festival of... guess what? It happens Saturday in Downtown Dallas. Todd David from Cattleack BBQ will be there making BBQ street corn with smoked beef rib.

Smoked Beef Rib

2 lbs. Beef rib slab
1 1/2 cups coarse pepper
1 cup Morton's Kosher salt
½ cup of garlic powder
½ cup of onion powder
½ cup of chili powder

  1. Mix well and allow to sit and blend.
  2. Coat the rib slab with spice rub and let it marinate in the fridge overnight.
  3. Next, smoke it at approximately 225* until done. Done is an internal temperature of above 190*. Approximately 12 hours.

BBQ Street Corn

15 oz can Corn ( can use cream corn or fresh corn)
1 lb. BBQ meat chopped (great use of leftovers)
2 tbsp. butter
juice of 1/2 lime
1 tsp. garlic salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. chili powder
2 tbsp. mayo
2 tbsp. chopped Cilantro
2 tbsp. Cotija cheese grated (could also use parmigiana or fresco
Hot sauce of your choice 

  1. Chop up leftover meat and warm only. Hold on the side.
  2. Melt butter in pot and place corn in pot to warm only.
  3. Add garlic salt, pepper, chili powder and mix well.
  4. Add mayo, lime and stir.
  5. To serve, place one serving of meat in the bottom of a dish or bowl.
  6. Place one serving of corn on top of meat.
  7. Place other serving of meat around the outside of the corn so the meat is now onthe top and bottom of your serving.
  8. Garnish with cheese, followed by chopped cilantro and drizzle some hot sauce (we prefer Valentina).

LINK: www.smokeddallas.com