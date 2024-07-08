Recipe: Banana Cream Pie Jar

Chef Fabio Viviani, the owner of Jars on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, stopped by the Good Day studio on Monday to show off some of his handheld treats.

You can learn more about Jars here.

Banana Cream Pie Jar Recipe

1. Pipe ¼ oz. of Buttercream to form a circle around the rim of jar.

2. Crush 1 oz. of Vanilla Wafer cookies (JARS recommended 'Nilla Wafer brand.)

3. Dip then rotate the Buttercream-rimmed jar into the crushed cookie crumbles until fully coated.

4. Add 1 1/2 oz. of Banana Custard to the jar (the at-home chef can use Jell-O brand or make their own from scratch.)

5. Place whole Vanilla Wafer cookies up against the inside wall of the jar.

6. Add 1/2 oz. Cake (cut into small cubes - the at-home chef can use any boxed cake mix) on top of the Banana Custard.

7. Add 1/4 oz. of Buttercream on top of the Cake.

8. Add 1 1/2 oz. Cake (cut into small cubes) on top of the Buttercream.

9. Add 1/ 1/2 oz. Banana Custard on top of the Cake.

10. Garnish top with whole Vanilla Wafer Cookies.

