Every Girl Gourmet Banana Bread

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 eggs, room temp

1 tsp Mexican vanilla

1/2 tsp banana extract

1 cup mashed, ripe bananas

1/2 cup Greek yogurt (or sour cream)

2 Tbs sugar, mixed with 1/2 tsp cinnamon (set aside)

Preheat oven to 350*

Prepare 11”X6” loaf pan with non stick spray and parchment paper, leaving about 1 inch of paper hanging over the sides.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Whisk to fully combine.

In a mixing bowl, add butter and sugars. Using paddle attachment, beat on low speed until light and fluffy.

Beat in eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla, banana extract and bananas.

Mix in half of the flour mixture, then the yogurt, then the remaining flour mixture.

Spread batter into prepared pan and sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mixture. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until nicely browned and surface bounces back when you press it with your finger or a tooth pick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.