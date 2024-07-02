Baked Alaska recipe from the Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Baked Alaska
DALLAS - For the ice cream cake:
• 1 teaspoon of oil, for brushing the bowl
• 2 pints ice cream (any flavor)
• 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs
• 1 loaf pound cake
For the meringue:
• 5 egg whites
• 1 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 lemon zest
Brush a bowl with oil and place a plastic wrap on top.
Fill the bowl with scoops of ice cream.
Sprinkle chocolate cookie crumbs on top of the ice cream.
Slice the pound cake into ½ inch thick pieces and cover the ice cream completely.
Freeze the bowl until firm, about 2 hours in the freezer.
Once the ice cream is frozen, take out from the freezer and remove the plastic wrap.
Pipe the meringue to desired texture and torch/flambe before serving.
For meringue:
Bring a saucepan with a few inches of water and bring to a simmer.
Place egg whites and sugar in a bowl and place this bowl on top of the saucepan.
Continuously stir the mixture and cook until the sugar is dissolved.
Take off from heat and use a whisk attachment to whip the egg whites on highest speed.
Whip until it is warm to touch.
Add vanilla extract and lemon zest.