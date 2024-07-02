Baked Alaska recipe from the Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Baked Alaska

For the ice cream cake:

• 1 teaspoon of oil, for brushing the bowl

• 2 pints ice cream (any flavor)

• 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

• 1 loaf pound cake

For the meringue:

• 5 egg whites

• 1 1/3 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 lemon zest

Brush a bowl with oil and place a plastic wrap on top.

Fill the bowl with scoops of ice cream.

Sprinkle chocolate cookie crumbs on top of the ice cream.

Slice the pound cake into ½ inch thick pieces and cover the ice cream completely.

Freeze the bowl until firm, about 2 hours in the freezer.

Once the ice cream is frozen, take out from the freezer and remove the plastic wrap.

Pipe the meringue to desired texture and torch/flambe before serving.

For meringue:

Bring a saucepan with a few inches of water and bring to a simmer.

Place egg whites and sugar in a bowl and place this bowl on top of the saucepan.

Continuously stir the mixture and cook until the sugar is dissolved.

Take off from heat and use a whisk attachment to whip the egg whites on highest speed.

Whip until it is warm to touch.

Add vanilla extract and lemon zest.

