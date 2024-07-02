Expand / Collapse search

Baked Alaska recipe from the Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Published  July 2, 2024 10:32am CDT
Baked Alaska

Executive pastry chef Leen K. Nunn from the Omni PGA in Frisco stops by Good Day to make Baked Alaska. It looks like a pie but it's made with cookie and ice cream.

DALLAS - For the ice cream cake: 
• 1 teaspoon of oil, for brushing the bowl
• 2 pints ice cream (any flavor)
• 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs 
• 1 loaf pound cake 

For the meringue: 
• 5 egg whites 
• 1 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 lemon zest

Brush a bowl with oil and place a plastic wrap on top. 

Fill the bowl with scoops of ice cream. 

Sprinkle chocolate cookie crumbs on top of the ice cream. 

Slice the pound cake into ½ inch thick pieces and cover the ice cream completely. 

Freeze the bowl until firm, about 2 hours in the freezer. 

Once the ice cream is frozen, take out from the freezer and remove the plastic wrap. 

Pipe the meringue to desired texture and torch/flambe before serving.

For meringue: 

Bring a saucepan with a few inches of water and bring to a simmer. 

Place egg whites and sugar in a bowl and place this bowl on top of the saucepan. 

Continuously stir the mixture and cook until the sugar is dissolved. 

Take off from heat and use a whisk attachment to whip the egg whites on highest speed. 

Whip until it is warm to touch. 

Add vanilla extract and lemon zest.  

LINK: www.omnihotels.com/hotels/pga-frisco