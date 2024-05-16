Bad Chicken's honey habanero sauce recipe

Chef Tim Woehr from Bad Chicken stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make delicious wings with a hot honey sauce.

Bad Chicken recently opened a new location on Ross Avenue (near Lower Greenville) that has a drive-thru. The restaurant also has a large family-friendly patio, arcade area, a revamped menu featuring fresh, never-frozen chicken, and more than 20 homemade sauces.

Honey Habanero Sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup of your favorite hot sauce (Louisianna, Tabasco, Franks, etc.)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup of honey

Chopped habanero peppers (deseeded) (Use 1 habanero pepper for a mild sauce)

2 teaspoons of pineapple juice

1.5 teaspoons of sugar

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat until the butter is fully melted and the ingredients are well combined.

Reduce for 15 minutes or until the sauce is thickened up.

Strain the sauce into a bowl and enjoy!

LINK: www.badchicken.com