Bacon herb mac and cheese recipe for Mother's Day

Why not treat mom to brunch with a view of the Dallas skyline?

Executive Chef Arnaud Masset from SER stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make something from the restaurant's special Mother's Day brunch menu.

SER is an upscale steakhouse on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole.

Bacon Herb Mac and Cheese

3 lb. shell pasta, cooked

32 oz. white cheddar cheese

2 quarts whole milk

200 grams all-purpose flour

200 grams unsalted butter

1 quart panko bread crumbs

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped

1 cup parsley, fine chop

.5 cup clarified butter

Add butter to a cold pan, and heat until melted.

Whisk in flour until incorporated and cook over low heat until the flour is cooked through.

Slowly add in the whole milk until no clumps remain and the sauce has thickened.

Once the sauce is set, fold in the shredded cheddar cheese little by little until fully incorporated.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add the cooked shell pasta, and toss till fully mixed.

Combine raw panko with bacon bits, parsley, and clarified butter.

Pour the pasta and sauce mixture into a vessel of choice, top with buttered panko crumb, and bake at 400° until the top is golden brown and the pasta is bubbling.

LINK: www.sersteak.com