Bacon cheeseburger sausage from Dog Haus
DALLAS - Dog Haus restaurants have an "Absolute Wurst Sausage Series" going on right now with a new addition.
The Bacon Cheeseburger Sausage transforms the classic with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a grilled King's Hawaiian roll.
This ninth sausage in the series is available all month.
A dollar from each purchase will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which provides meals for children in need.
LINK: www.doghaus.com