Avocado Bomb

1 avocado

1 ounce crab mix with sweet mayo

1 ounce diced tuna with Sriracha

Wet flour

Dry flour

Spicy mayo

Eel sauce

Have 1 ounce of diced crab meat in bowl and mix with 1 tablespoon of sweet mayo.

In another bowl mix 1 ounce diced up tuna mix with 1 teaspoon of sriracha. And a dash of salt and pepper.

Cut avocado in half and remove seed/pit.

Take half of avocado and add 1 once of the spicy tuna mix in the pit hole of the avocado.

Add layer of crab mix that was mixed with the sweet mayo.

Roll in wet flour. Roll in dry flour.

Deep fry until golden brown.