Avocado Bomb
1 avocado
1 ounce crab mix with sweet mayo
1 ounce diced tuna with Sriracha
Wet flour
Dry flour
Spicy mayo
Eel sauce
- Have 1 ounce of diced crab meat in bowl and mix with 1 tablespoon of sweet mayo.
- In another bowl mix 1 ounce diced up tuna mix with 1 teaspoon of sriracha. And a dash of salt and pepper.
- Cut avocado in half and remove seed/pit.
- Take half of avocado and add 1 once of the spicy tuna mix in the pit hole of the avocado.
- Add layer of crab mix that was mixed with the sweet mayo.
- Roll in wet flour. Roll in dry flour.
- Deep fry until golden brown.
- Cut, sauce with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Link: www.sushimarquee.com