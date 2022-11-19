Autumn Mulled Grape Punch

by Tommy The Bartender

Hot mulled grape juice is full of those spices associated with cool weather, family time and Thanksgiving. Since it’s non-alcoholic this juice is a warm and cozy drink the whole family can enjoy.



4 cups Grape juice

1 Cinnamon stick

1 Star Anise

6 Cloves

Fresh Ginger (about 3 x 1cm thick slices)

1 Orange – sliced into 6 rounds

2 Slices lemon

*1 Handful fermented grapes

1 tablespoon Maple and light Agave syrup



*Fermented Grapes

2 cups of Red Grapes

6 tbsp of water/lime liquid

3⁄4 tsp of good quality salt

6 tbsp of organic cane sugar

9 tbsp of filtered water