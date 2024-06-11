Asian summer salad recipe from Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi

Chef Jimmy Duke from Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi stops by the Good Day kitchen to make an Asian summer salad topped with seared salmon and a sweet vinegar dressing.

Seared Salmon Salad

8 oz Sashimi Grade Salmon

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Cup Wakame

1 Cup Red & Green Seaweed

Amazu Sauce

2 Cups Rice Wine Vinegar

1 ½ Cups Sugar

½ Cup Salt

For the dressing, simply whisk together salt, sugar, and vinegar until all ingredients are dissolved, set aside for later use.

Lightly season the salmon filet with salt and pepper and quickly sear on all sides in a hot Teflon pan, set aside to cool.

Rehydrate seaweed in water for 5-6 minutes until tender, and drain off the liquid.

In a bowl, lightly mix the rehydrated seaweed with a few tablespoons of the vinaigrette.

Place in the middle of the bowl and surround with thinly sliced, lightly seared salmon.

LINK: onesandallas.com