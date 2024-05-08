Expand / Collapse search

Dive Coastal Cuisine's arugula and watermelon salad recipe

Published  May 8, 2024 10:01am CDT
Dive Coastal Cuisine owner Francesca Noir makes a fresh summer salad while talking about the upcoming free Future Fest event on Saturday.

DALLAS - Dive Coastal Cuisine has always committed to sustainability and fresh, locally sourced food.

Now, owner Francesca Noir is taking that passion to 4 Down, a local skate park dedicated to service and community.

That's where the restaurant will help to cultivate a "future farm" called Dive Down, with a high-tech container garden serving as a hub for education, cultivation, and conservation.

Things kick off this Saturday with a free Future Fest event at the skate park. It features skating demos, a live DJ, local artisan market, food and drinks, and Mother's Day-themed activities.

Arugula and Watermelon Salad

Serves: 2-4

1 bunch of organic arugula 
3 cups cubed seedless Watermelon pealed (2" thick cubes.) 
3 tablespoons of crumbled feta cheese 
1 lemon 
1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
1 tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds 
Dash of Cayenne pepper 
Sea Salt 

 

Combine arugula, watermelon, and feta. Place in a plate or bowl, drizzle olive oil and squeeze lemon over ingredients, (watch for and discard seeds in lemon), sprinkle salt to taste. Toss together until most items are lightly dressed. Finish by adding pumpkin seeds and a dash of cayenne pepper. Remember if you prefer more heat, add more cayenne. 

Hint: For more color and variety you may also find a yellow-meated variety of watermelon and use both red and yellow. 

LINK: www.divedwn.com/futurefest


 