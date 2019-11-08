Arroz Chaufa

For the Sauce:

2 EA Garlic Cloves

1 TBSP Fish Sauce

1 TBSP Yellow Onion (large dice)

1/4 CUP Soy Sauce

1/2 TBSP Cumin

1 EA Yellow Aji Pepper

1/2 TBSP Sesame Oil

1 TBSP Fresh Ginger

1/4 CUP Rice Wine Vinegar

1/4 CUP Blended Oil

1/2 TBSP Granulated Sugar

1/2 TBSP Salt

1 TSP Ground Black Pepper

1 TSP White Pepper

For the Dish:

3 TBSP cooking oil

2 CUP cooked rice

½ CUP diced raw shrimp

½ CUP diced bacon

2 TBSP diced zucchini

2 TBSP diced bell pepper

2 TBSP peeled edamame

2 TBSP sliced scallions

2 TBSP corn kernels

1 EA egg, scrambled cooked

¼ cup fried rice sauce

½ avocado, sliced

¼ cup sliced radish

4 sprigs fresh cilantro (for garnish)

To begin, make the fried rice sauce. Place all ingredients for the sauce in a blender, and blend until completely smooth.

In a large non-stick sauté pan, heat up the oil until little wisps of smoke start to appear. It is important that the pan is very hot. Place the shrimp, and sear until fully cooked.

Remove the shrimp and add the bacon. Cook the bacon on high heat until the fat has rendered, and the bacon is crispy.

Immediately add in the rice, and spread evenly throughout the sauté pan. Allow the rice to sear until it starts to become crispy, do not stir until the rice becomes slightly golden brown on the bottom.

Stir the rice, and add in the zucchini, bell peppers, edamame, corn, and scallions. Continue to sauté, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are slightly cooked, and add the cooked shrimp, egg and fried rice sauce. Mix completely and remove from head.