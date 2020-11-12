We love these toys for girls for the 2020 holidays

From dolls and dress-up to crafting, our list has something they're guaranteed to love.

Barbie Fashionistas Dream Closet

This cool closet is packed with fashions​​. Dress Barbie for daytime, nighttime, playtime or work in her dream closet. The play space has more than 25 pieces and accessories, plus a rotating clothing rack. And keep the dreams going even when you get going. This closet is portable.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2HbKLn6

Mealtime Magic Baby Doll

Discover Mealtime Magic Mia, the most expressive feeding baby doll. She has a moving tongue, mouth and blinking eyes. Watch her react to the foods you feed her, with 70 sounds and phrases. She can even blow raspberries. It’s all the feeding fun, without the mess.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3nOxcuB

Playmobil Jumbo Advent Calendar Family Christmas

Waiting for Christmas is even more fun with the new jumbo advent calendar "Family Christmas" from Playmobil. Behind the 24 doors are hidden accessories to help build a Christmas house complete with decorations, gift boxes and party food.

Buy It: https://www.playmobil.us/jumbo-advent-calendar---family-christmas/70383.html

Pixies Crystal Flyers

Bring pixies to life with Crystal Flyers. It's the first Hatchimals pixie that can really fly. Outside her crystal egg, watch her glittery wings flutter and spin while you use your pixie power to guide her around the room.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3lNphfa

Itty-bitty Pretties Tea Party Surprises

You're invited to the ultimate tea party with 25 surprises to unwrap and Itty Bitty Pretty dolls to collect. With the teacup playset, you can dissolve a magic teabag or watch the fizzing cube burst to reveal even more surprises. And no matter if you're a rocker, love unicorns or are crazy for kittens, this tea party brings "all" characters together for fun.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/379GwDq

Quick Knit Loom

The Quick Knit Loom Kit makes creating and finishing your project effortless. There are easy to follow instructions, and how-to videos plus rainbow yarn. Let imagination and creativity take the lead.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/340k4KK

Big Gem Diamond Painting

Explore the world of Diamond Painting with this two-in-one kit. Decorate your backpacks and journals with no glue and no mess. Plus, the diamond dots are larger in size, making them perfect for smaller hands.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SXkbR8

Fresh Dolls

Because all children deserve to see their own beauty and friends through the dolls they interact with, there's a new doll to diversify your toy box. The Fresh Dolls are a collection of multicultural dolls representing beauty for all skin tones. They can also bend and pose with movement at the knees, hips, shoulders and elbows.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3nQc4nP

Zuru Sparkle Girlz

This is the perfect gift to unbox with seven unique and individual Sparkle Girlz dolls to discover. Swap out their clothes and shoes or move their arms, legs and head for extra imagination fun.

Buy It: https://www.walmart.com/ip/ZURU-Sparkle-Girlz-Set-of-7-Dolls-Princess-Collection-syles-may-vary/765283203

Madame Alexander My Little Girl

This adorable toddler doll is ready to be your child’s special friend. The Madame Alexander "My Little Girl" doll comes in several skin tones to reflect your child's unique beauty. Plus, her weighted bottom and molded legs and arms make her feel real for imaginative and nurturing play.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2STJuUe

