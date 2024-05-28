Texas education savings accounts: Races to watch

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made education savings accounts, what some people call school vouchers, a priority this election season.

The vouchers, which are opposed by Democrats and some rural Republicans, would give families state money to pay for private schools.

Gov. Abbott has made passing education savings accounts a priority, actively campaigning against Republican candidates who oppose the legislation.

Abbott told FOX 4's Steven Dial that he is "certain" that his plan will pass in the new session.

Six House incumbents lost back in the March primary.

That leaves Abbott two votes shy of the 76 needed to pass education savings accounts.

In Tuesday night's runoff elections, there are four incumbents fighting to keep their seats in the Texas House.

Gary VanDeaver was the only incumbent of the four to finish first in the March election.

Texas House District 1: Gary VanDeaver (Incumbent) vs. Chris Spencer

Gary VanDeaver has served District 1 in the Texas House in 2015.

He is being challenged by businessman Chris Spencer.

District 1 represents Texarkana, New Boston and Paris.

Texas House District 33: Justin Holland (Incumbent) vs. Katrina Pierson

Justin Holland has served as the representative for District 33 since 2017.

His opponent is former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

District 33 is composed of several cities, including all of Rockwall County.

Texas House District 44: John Kuempel (Incumbent) vs. Alan Schoolcraft

John Kuempel was first sworn in to serve House District 44 in 2010.

He is facing a challenge from former Texas State Rep. Alan Schoolcraft, who served in the House from 1981 to 1993.

District 44 is made up of Guadalipe and Gonzales counties.

Texas House District 58: DeWayne Burns (Incumbent) vs. Helen Kerwin

Dwayne Burns has been a State House Rep. since 2014.

He is being challenged by former Glen Rose mayor and Somervell County commissioner Helen Kerwin.

District 58 includes Johnson County and Sommervell County, including Glen Rose.