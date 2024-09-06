Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by 5 points in Texas, poll shows

The Brief Donald Trump holds a 5-point lead over Kamala Harris in Texas, according to a new UT/Texas Politics Project poll. The poll also shows surging enthusiasm among Democrats since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. 72% of Texans say Pres. Biden made the right decision by dropping out.



Former president Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 points in Texas, though she is performing better than President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll conducted from August 23–31 asked 1,200 registered voters in Texas about the race.

Trump leads Harris 49% to 44% in a head-to-head match-up in the state.

6% of respondents in the poll were still undecided.

It is the first poll by UT/Texas Politics Project since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Trump led Biden in Texas by 7 points in a June poll.

Voter Enthusiasm

The poll shows that voter enthusiasm has been on the rise among Democrats since Biden left the race.

In the June poll, 61% of Democrats considered themselves enthusiastic about the race. The August poll shows that number has jumped to 79%.

Republicans saw a drop in enthusiasm, dropping from 61% in June to 49% in August.

Biden Drops Out

The majority of Texans (72%) believe that Biden made the right decision by dropping out of the race. That includes 89% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans.

Vice Presidential Candidates

The UT/Texas Politics Project poll also gives a look at how Texans feel about both vice presidential candidates.

Overall, 39% of Texans have a favorable view of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, with 41% having an unfavorable view.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is viewed more favorably among Texans, but only slightly.

40% of Texans had a favorable view of the Democrat while 38% had an unfavorable view.