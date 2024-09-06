Expand / Collapse search

Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by 5 points in Texas, poll shows

Published  September 6, 2024 9:44am CDT
Tragedy, trends, and tight races

With just 60 days to the election, we head to Georgia for the latest on the tragic school shooting and voter frustration around guns. In Arizona, we dig into new election integrity measures and promising poll numbers for Trump. Plus, the scramble for Latino voters kicks into high gear in key swing states.

Former president Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 points in Texas, though she is performing better than President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll conducted from August 23–31 asked 1,200 registered voters in Texas about the race.

Trump leads Harris 49% to 44% in a head-to-head match-up in the state.

6% of respondents in the poll were still undecided.

It is the first poll by UT/Texas Politics Project since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

READ MORE: Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman makes 2024 election pick

Trump led Biden in Texas by 7 points in a June poll.

2024 Election: When is election day, when does early voting start and other key dates
article

2024 Election: When is election day, when does early voting start and other key dates

The 2024 election is less than 90 days away. Here are the dates you need to know.

Voter Enthusiasm

Kamala Harris rejuvenating enthusiasm among Democrats

Democrats have renewed enthusiasm now that Kamala Harris is set to replace Joe Biden at the top of the presidential ticket. FOX 26's Greg Groogan talks to Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston) about Harris and the FOX Texas trio discusses the potential impact Harris could have on races in Texas.

The poll shows that voter enthusiasm has been on the rise among Democrats since Biden left the race.

In the June poll, 61% of Democrats considered themselves enthusiastic about the race. The August poll shows that number has jumped to 79%.

Republicans saw a drop in enthusiasm, dropping from 61% in June to 49% in August.

Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 8 points in US Senate race, new poll shows
article

Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 8 points in US Senate race, new poll shows

New polling shows Republican Ted Cruz with an 8-point lead over Democratic challenger Colin Allred in the race for US Senate. The same poll showed Cruz with an 11-point lead in June.

Biden Drops Out

The majority of Texans (72%) believe that Biden made the right decision by dropping out of the race. That includes 89% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans.

Vice Presidential Candidates

JD Vance Georgia rally: FULL SPEECH

Ohio Senator and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Georgia on Thursday, August 22.

The UT/Texas Politics Project poll also gives a look at how Texans feel about both vice presidential candidates.

Overall, 39% of Texans have a favorable view of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, with 41% having an unfavorable view.

Tim Walz rally in WI: FULL SPEECH

Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to a crowd of supporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is viewed more favorably among Texans, but only slightly.

40% of Texans had a favorable view of the Democrat while 38% had an unfavorable view.