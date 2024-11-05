Despite unopposed reelection, battle just beginning for Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

The Brief Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan wins an unopposed reelection. Phelan is expected to face a Republican challenger for the Speaker of the House in January. Phelan enlisted former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as a senior advisor to help mend fences.



Despite running unopposed for reelection in Texas House District 21, House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) now faces a challenge to keep his job inside the House.

Phelan has faced criticism from fellow Republicans, including Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

When the state legislature reconvenes in January, Phelan is expected to face another internal challenge.

Those in the House who are opposed to Phelan remaining speaker will look to Rep. David Cook (R - Mansfield) to sway the party towards a new speaker.

A nominee needs at least 76 votes from the 150-member house to become speaker.

Primary challenge and Ken Paxton impeachment

Phelan faced a primary challenge from David Covey in May, just months after the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Phelan and the House voted to impeach Paxton on 20 articles for abuse of power, bribery and other allegations.

Paxton was later acquitted on 16 articles of impeachment by the Texas State Senate. The four other articles were tabled for hearing.

Phelan also ruffled feathers by refusing to back education savings accounts, a priority of Gov. Abbott. Phelan marked himself as present, but did not cast a vote.

Covey was backed by Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump in his primary challenge.

Phelan narrowly survived the runoff election.

Former Gov. Rick Perry as advisor, fence mender

Still, Phelan has a powerful political ally in former Gov. Rick Perry.

Perry joined Phelan's staff as a senior advisor in September to help him mend fences and hold onto the speakership.

Perry said, in September, he believes Phelan has the votes and commitments to retain his job as speaker.

Phelan has served as representative of District 21 since 2014. He's served as Speaker of the House since 2021.

