Texas voters approve amendment to lower property taxes on homes destroyed by fires

Texas homeowners who experienced a fire that destroyed their home will now see a reduction in their property taxes if they restore their home.

SJR 84 would allow for a temporary tax exemption for improvements made to homes that were destroyed in a fire.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire."

The amendment would allow homeowners to apply for an adjusted tax bill on the home during the year it was destroyed.

In order to qualify, the home would have to remain uninhabitable for 30 days.