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Cruz calls on Republicans to ‘save America’ during convention speech

By
FOX Local
Election
Published September 10, 2026 5:42 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 5:42 PM CDT
FULL: Sen. Ted Cruz 2026 RNC Midterm Convention speech
FULL: Sen. Ted Cruz 2026 RNC Midterm Convention speech

FULL: Sen. Ted Cruz 2026 RNC Midterm Convention speech

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas delivers a full speech at the Republican National Committee’s 2026 midterm convention in Dallas. Cruz reflected on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death and the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. He praised President Donald Trump, discussed his family’s experience in communist Cuba, criticized Democratic policies and figures, and argued that Sharia law is incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.

The Brief

    • Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the second night of their midterm convention.
    • Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was among the Lone Star State contingent that addressed the crowd.
    • Cruz referenced his Cuban heritage while speaking about standing against communism.

DALLAS - Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was among the Lone Star State contingent that spoke during the second and final night of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

What we know:

Cruz referenced the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the 9/11 attacks as he started his speech that focused on Republicans standing against communism and Sharia Law.

"Sharia Law has no place in America," Cruz said.

Texas U.S. Sen Ted Cruz speaks at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2026.

Texas U.S. Sen Ted Cruz speaks at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2026. (FOX Local)

Cruz speaks about Cuban heritage

What they're saying:

The Republican senator also spoke about his Cuban heritage, referencing his family fleeing Cuba for the United States. 

"For me and my family, communism is not abstract or theoretical," Cruz said. "My family has bled and has been imprisoned and tortured by communists in Cuba."

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‘You started a fight’: Patrick uses convention speech to scold Democrats

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was among the first Texas speakers Thursday at the second and final night of the inaugural Republican midterm convention. 

Invoking FDR

Dig deeper:

Cruz referenced a famous quotation by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a renowned Democrat, saying it was before the Democratic party had lost their mind.

"We have a rendezvous with destiny," Cruz said, referencing Roosevelt’s acceptance address at the Democratic National Convention in 1936.

Cruz said it falls to Republicans this election to save America.

"We must stand and defeat the communists," Cruz said. "We must stand and defeat the Islamists, and together, arm in arm, we must save America."

The Source: Information in this story came from a live stream of the Republican midterm convention.

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