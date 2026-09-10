Cruz calls on Republicans to ‘save America’ during convention speech

The Brief Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the second night of their midterm convention. Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was among the Lone Star State contingent that addressed the crowd. Cruz referenced his Cuban heritage while speaking about standing against communism.



Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was among the Lone Star State contingent that spoke during the second and final night of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

What we know:

Cruz referenced the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the 9/11 attacks as he started his speech that focused on Republicans standing against communism and Sharia Law.

"Sharia Law has no place in America," Cruz said.

Texas U.S. Sen Ted Cruz speaks at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2026. (FOX Local)

Cruz speaks about Cuban heritage

What they're saying:

The Republican senator also spoke about his Cuban heritage, referencing his family fleeing Cuba for the United States.

"For me and my family, communism is not abstract or theoretical," Cruz said. "My family has bled and has been imprisoned and tortured by communists in Cuba."

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Invoking FDR

Dig deeper:

Cruz referenced a famous quotation by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a renowned Democrat, saying it was before the Democratic party had lost their mind.

"We have a rendezvous with destiny," Cruz said, referencing Roosevelt’s acceptance address at the Democratic National Convention in 1936.

Cruz said it falls to Republicans this election to save America.

"We must stand and defeat the communists," Cruz said. "We must stand and defeat the Islamists, and together, arm in arm, we must save America."