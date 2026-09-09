Yella Beezy’s attorney wants his murder trial delayed

The Brief Defense attorneys for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy have requested a continuance to delay his upcoming capital murder trial. Conway is accused of paying Kewon White, who was convicted last week, to shoot and kill rival Dallas rapper MO3 on Interstate 35 in 2020. It remains unknown if the judge will approve the delay request or how far back the trial date might be pushed.



Defense attorneys for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy are asking for his upcoming capital murder trial to be delayed.

Yella Beezy Trial

Yella Beezy (left) and M)3 (right)

What we know:

The trial for Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is scheduled to start with jury selection on Monday.

He’s facing a capital murder charge for allegedly paying Kewon White to kill MO3, another Dallas rapper whose real name was Melvin Noble.

Noble was gunned down in the middle of Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Last week, jurors found White guilty after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

What's new:

Conway’s defense attorneys filed a motion for a continuance, arguing one of their expert witnesses is unavailable for the week of Sept. 21.

The lawyers also want a copy of the transcripts from White’s trial to review before Conway trial so they can cross-examine overlapping witnesses.

What We Don’t Know

It’s not yet clear if the judge will grant Conway’s motion or how long the trial could be delayed.