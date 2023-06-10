Runoff elections held across North Texas

Dozens of city council and school board seats will be decided in runoff elections on Saturday.

The runoffs are necessary in some races because no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in the May election.

A few of the seats on the ballot on Saturday include Dallas City Council District 3 and Dallas ISD District 2.

In Fort Worth, City Council District 11 will be decided and so will Fort Worth ISD DIstrict 5.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

You can find if there is anything on the ballot where you live by clicking here.

FOX 4 will have election results on our website once polls close.