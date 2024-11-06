Morgan Meyer wins reelection in Texas House District 108

The Brief Morgan Meyer wins in Texas House District 108. Meyer defeated Elizabeth Ginsberg, who was also his opponent in 2022. Meyer has served in the Texas House since 2014.



Morgan Meyer survived a challenge for his seat in Texas House District 108 on Tuesday night.

The Republican defeated Elizabeth Ginsberg in a rematch of the 2022 race. Meyer won in 2022 by 13 points.

Control in the Texas House of Representatives was not in play this election, but Democrats looked to make it more difficult for a school vouchers bill to pass by solidifying their foothold in Dallas County.

Dallas County has only two Republican House members, Meyer and District 112's Angie Chen Button.

January will start Meyer's sixth term in the Texas House.

